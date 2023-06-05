Two professors injured in student group clash at Karachi’s FUUAST

KARACHI: At least two professors sustained injuries in a clash between two student groups at Maulvi Abdul Haq campus of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the trouble started first at FUUAST when two groups of students indulged in altercation with each other and turned violent.

The students, affiliated with the two groups beat each other up with chairs, iron roads and other objects.

During the clash, two professors – identified as Professor Rani Aram and Professor Haider Abbas of the Urdu Department – sustained injuries and were sifted to Karachi Civil Hospital for medical assistance.

The doctors at Civil Hospital said that Prof. Abbas received injuries on his head while Prof. Rani Aram’s hand was injured.

The fuss at the Urdu University Karachi continued for some time and was put to rest only after arrival of some police mobiles. The police took action and detained more than 22 students involved in the violence.

Meanwhile, the varsity’s administration has closed the educational institution for two days in case of any “untoward incident”.