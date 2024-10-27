web analytics
Two restaurants sealed over tax fraud in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has sealed two restaurants for issuing fake sales receipts in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to the Regional Tax Office Islamabad, the restaurants were identified using point-of-sale (POS) tracking software, which confirmed the issuance of counterfeit receipts.

As a result of their fraudulent activities, both restaurants were sealed and imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 each.

The FBR recently launched a Point of Sale Reward Scheme on October 25, initially targeting tier 1 retailers and restaurants in Islamabad. This program aims to encourage compliance within the tax net and includes incentives for citizens to report fake invoices.

Starting next month, the scheme will expand nationwide, rewarding customers who report fraudulent invoices through the Tax Asaan application – a smart application to facilitate taxpayers of Pakistan.

Upon verification, FBR will directly transfer cash rewards to informants’ bank accounts, while businesses found involved in issuing fake sales receipts will be sealed immediately.

