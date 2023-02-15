Two ‘muggers’ held after shootout with Karachi police

KARACHI: Korangi police arrested two alleged muggers in injured condition after a gunfight in Karachi on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Police told the media that at least two alleged muggers were arrested after sustaining bullet injuries in an alleged encounter while one accomplice fled from the scene.

The police recovered arms, mobile phones and wallets from the accused.

On the other hand, the police arrested the accused muggers in another alleged encounter at Super Highway.

The police recovered the weapon and mobile phone from the accused robber. Meanwhile, the injured robbers from both encounters were shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

Last month, at least five robbers were arrested in an alleged encounter with police near University Road, at Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

According to details, the police arrested five robbers in injured condition after an exchange of fire.

As per First Information Report (FIR), the accused robbers were mugging a car driver at University Road when the police intercepted them.

Police recovered weapons and snatched mobile phones from the possession of the robbers.

