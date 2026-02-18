Two serious deal efforts with PTI's Founder failed: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Rana Sanaullah has said that two serious efforts have been made for a deal with the PTI’s Founder, but he is not prepared for any deal.

Prime Minister’s Adviser for Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah was talking to ARY News in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

He said the first serious effort was led by Mohsin Naqvi and Ali Amin Gandapur before November 26 and after it.

“Another serious effort made by some individuals who had arrived from abroad,” Sanaullah said. “Those overseas people had also links with the PTI’s founder,” he said. “They also met with him, and he agreed over a deal but withdraw from it later”.

“Politics is the name of finding paths but the PTI’s founder is not ready to find paths,” Sanaullah said. “His attitude is obstinate, to which he calls standing resolutely”.

PM’s Adviser said that the PTI founder’s terms are not acceptable to anyone. “He says you come to my place and I to yours”. “There will be no benefit of the third effort,” Rana Sanaullah said.

“People are saying to the Founder that the revolution has been on hand. A way out can be found if he realizes that the revolution is not set to come,” Adviser said.

He said, the same people feeding back to the Founder, which were calling us to allow the system to run and find a way out within it.

Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI has no demands for jail visits or medical treatment, “they want to make it a political issue”.

He stressed that “the military leadership has no personal political agenda. The military leadership wants no interference in their affairs.”

“The military leadership has no issue if politicians sit and decide the matters,” he added.