Karachi: Two SHOs suspended over patronage of irregular activities

KARACHI: Two station house officers (SHOs) in Karachi were suspended for allegedly patronising irregular activities in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Monday.

As the first action against the patronage of crimes in the city, the task force suspended several police officers in Karachi.

On the order of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) West Zone, SHO Orangi Town, Sub-Inspector Waqas Awan, as well as SHO Ajmer Nagri Rashid Lodhi and Chief Inspector were dismissed and directed to report to the police headquarter.

The officers were suspended for failing to control crime in the area.

It is pertinent to mention here that, last night the task force raided a gutka factory in Orangi town and recovered a huge quantity of beetle nut, gutka and mawa from the factory, while two suspects were arrested.

During the interrogation of the arrested suspects, the Orangi town SHO’s patronage was proved.

It is worth mentioning here that the citizens of Karachi were left at the mercy of street criminals as over 19,000 citizens were robbed in the first three months of the current year 2023.

The incidents of snatching and stealing motorcycles at gunpoint in the city could not be reduced, exposing the tall claims of police high-ups.

As per the data available with ARY News, more than 19,000 citizens were deprived of their motorcycles, mobile phones, and vehicles while 34 citizens lost their lives over resistance during the first three months of 2023.

Over 7,000 incidents of street crimes had been reported in January, while as many as 6,500 cases were reported in February. Meanwhile, more than 6,000 citizens were deprived of their valuables in March 2023.

The police have failed to arrest street criminals despite the emergence of CCTV footage of many incidents. On the other hand, the police have recovered less than 5 percent of the looted valuables during various operations.

