Two shot dead over denial to pay extortion in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Two people were shot dead by extortionists in Peshawar on Saturday night, ARY News reported, quoting police.

As per details, the incident took place in Peshawar’s Badbair, where two people namely Noorul Islam and Aziz were shot dead by extremists over refusal to pay money, while Noorul Amin sustained injuries.

The police said extortionists Khan Rez and Shahid Ali have been arrested, while the bodies and injured were moved to a nearby medical facility.

Read more: Lahore trader attacked over refusal to pay Rs5mn extortion

In a similar incident in the city, thugs resorted to indiscriminate firing in the vicinity of Shad Bagh situated in the provincial capital of Punjab after refusal over payment of extortion money demanded by the perpetrators.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows motorcycle riding perpetrators firing at a young man.

According to details, the young man whose name was revealed to be Imran remained safe during the attempt on his life.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!