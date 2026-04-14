Two Sisters and a Child Among Four Dead in Karachi Road Mishaps

KARACHI: Three separate accidents in various areas of Karachi on Monday night claimed four lives, including two sisters and a child, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, two sisters lost their lives after being crushed by a heavy vehicle at Nazimabad No. 1. Police stated that the accident occurred when the motorcycle they were riding on slipped, causing the sisters to fall.

Upon falling, the two women were run over by the rear wheels of a 22-wheeler oil tanker. While the sisters tragically died, their brother, who was riding the motorcycle, miraculously remained unhurt. Police have shifted the tanker to the station and arrested the driver.

The deceased were shifted to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital.

In a separate incident near Benazir Chowk in Ibrahim Hyderi, rescue sources reported that a child died in a traffic accident. The deceased was identified as 10-year-old Abdul Musawir.

Furthermore, a 25-year-old man identified as Abdul Hameed was killed at the SITE Super Highway near Muhammadi Goth. According to rescue officials, his motorcycle was struck by an unidentified vehicle.