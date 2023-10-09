Two sisters brutally murdered with shovel

Two sisters aged five and seven were brutally murdered by an unidentified assailant inside their house in the Etawah district of India’s Uttar Pradesh.

The terrifying incident took place on Sunday evening, said the local media, adding that the girls were alone at home and the assailant killed them with a shovel.

According to the local police, the victims were identified as Shilpi and Roshni. The sisters were found with their throats slit, allegedly by a shovel-wielding assailant.

The deceased girls’ mother said that she had gone to collect fodder with the rest of the family at 5:00 pm. When they returned later, they found the doors open and the girls lying dead inside.

Sushila denied any enmity with anyone in the village, adding that the family primarily earned their livelihood through farming and livestock-raising.

Police registered a case and launched a probe. Evidence has been collected from the spot and investigators are working to crack the case at the earliest.