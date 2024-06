Two sisters – while recording a video for social media platform Tiktok – drowned in a canal located at Naushahro Feroze area of Sindh province, ARY News reported.

According to the rescue sources, the two sisters – residents of Kartarpur – was recording a video for Tiktok when both were drowned into the Naushahro Feroze’s canal, while the local swimmers managed to save 13-year-old Ayesha.

However, the rescue officials are still searching for the 18-year-old Rabia.