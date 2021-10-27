Two soldiers martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists at Pak-Afghan border

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers have embraced martyred during the intense exchange of fire with terrorists at Pak-Afghan border in Kurram district, ARY News quoted the military’s media wing on Wednesday.

On night 26-27 October 2021, the terrorists from inside Afghanistan attempted to cross the fence along the Pak-Afghan border in Kurram, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), adding that the troops initiated a prompt response and thwarted the attempted illegal crossing by engaging the terrorists.

During the intense exchange of fire, 24-year-old Lance Naik Asad, resident of Kurram and 21-year-old Sepoy Asif, resident of Lakki Marwat embraced shahadat.

Pakistan has strongly condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the interim government of Afghanistan will not allow such activities against Pakistan in future.

It added, “Pak Army is determined to guard Pakistan’s frontiers against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

Earlier in August, two Pakistan Army soldiers had embraced martyred in a cross-border attack as the terrorists from Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on a military post in Bajaur.

According to ISPR, terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border had opened fire on a military post in Bajaur. Two Pakistan Army soldiers, Sepoy Jamal, 28, from Mardan and Sepoy Ayaz, 21, from Chitral, had martyred during the exchange of fire.

Pakistan Army troops responded in a befittingly. As per intelligence reports, two to three terrorists had been killed and three to four terrorists injured due to the fire of Pakistan Army troops.

