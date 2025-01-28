Two soldiers martyred, eight khwarij killed in two engagements: ISPR

Pakistan’s security forces killed eight khwarij including two suicide bombers in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan while two soldiers embraced martyrdom, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

“On night 27/28 January 2025, Khwarij attempted to attack a security forces’ post in general area Gulistan in Qila Abdullah District of Balochistan,” the ISPR said and added that the attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by security forces troops.

The khwarij were forced to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post. The military’s media wing said that security forces fought bravely and in ensuing fire exchange, all five khwarij including two suicide bombers were killed.

“However, during the intense fire exchange two brave sons of soil, Naik Tahir Khan (Age 39 years; resident of Tank District) and Lance Naik Tahir Iqbal (Age 26 years; resident of Karak District), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat,” the ISPR said.

It added that sanitisation operation is being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.

Separately, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) on reported presence of khwarij in in general area Jani Khel, Bannu District on 27th January and gunned down five terrorists.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location, as a result of which, three khwarij were sent to hell, while nine khwarij got injured,” the ISPR added.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.”