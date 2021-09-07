Two soldiers martyred in landmine blast in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers have martyred in a landmine explosion during a clearance operation in North Waziristan’s Dosali area, Inter-Services Public Relations said on Tuesday.

The security forces have conducted a clearance operation in the Dosali area of North Waziristan. According to ISPR, two soldiers have martyred in a landmine explosion during the operation.

The martyred soldiers include 25-year-old Sepoy Zia Akram and 20-year-old Musawir Khan.

The contingents of the Pakistan Army cordoned off the area and started a search operation to arrest the terrorists. The military’s media wing said that a terrorist was killed in the exchange of fire while trying to flee from the site.

The military troops continued the operation to clear the area from the terrorists.

On August 31, a Pakistan Army soldier had martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in South Waziristan district’s Asman Manza, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said the blast occurred during a clearance operation by security forces.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Wajid Ullah, 25, who is a resident of Karak.

The ISPR said the troops immediately cordoned off the area to apprehend terrorists involved in planting the IED. During intense exchange of fire, one of the terrorists trying to flee got killed, it added.