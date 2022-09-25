Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan: ISPR

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Two security forces personnel embraced martyrdom in an Improvised Explosive Device explosion in North Waziristan, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations.

According to ISPR, the locally made IED blast took place in North Waziristan’s Eesham area, resulting in martyrdom of Naib Subedar Javed Iqbal and Naik Hussain Ahmad.

The search operation to hunt the terrorists in the area is underway.

Separately, security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) over the suspected presence of a high-profile terrorist in the general area of Charbagh, Swat District.

“During the encounter, the terrorist got killed,” ISPR said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

