Two soldiers martyred, terrorist killed in North Waziristan gun battle

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom on Monday during an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported, quoting the military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the fire exchange took place on the night between Sunday and Monday in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district.

During the intense exchange of fire, Pakistani troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly one terrorist was killed, the ISPR said.

However, it added, 25-year-old resident of Mardan Sepoy Abdullah and 19-year-old resident of Tharparkar Sepoy Muhammad Sohail, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

The statement said that sanitisation of the surrounding areas is being carried out to neutralise any terrorists found in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, it further said.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

Earlier in November, a Lieutenant Colonel among four soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area Tirah of Khyber District.

During the conduct of the operation, the troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider, effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which three terrorists were gunned down, while three terrorists got injured, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.