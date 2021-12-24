Two soldiers martyred as terrorists attack Kech check post: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyred as a group of terrorists attacked security forces’ check post established in Kech, Balochistan, ARY News quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

According to the military’s public relations wing, terrorists targeted a security forces check post in District Kech, Balochistan.

During the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Manzar Abbas, resident of District Khushab and Sepoy Abdul Fath, resident of Khuzdar embraced martyrdom.

A follow-up Operation is in progress in the area to search for fleeing terrorists.

Security Forces are determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Separately, last month, a Pakistan Army soldier had embraced martyrdom after a patrolling party of the security forces came under attack in Panjgur along the Pakistan-Iran border.

A group of terrorists had targeted a patrolling party of security forces in a cowardly attack in the Panjgur area along the Pakistan-Iran border, according to ISPR.

The army’s media wing had said that during a heavy exchange of fire, Sepoy Jalil Khan, a resident of DI Khan, embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly.

