Two ‘street criminals’ caught red-handed in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal

KARACHI: Two ‘street criminals’ were caught red-handed by police officials in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The alleged street criminals were looting valuables from citizens, Sufyan and Taha, in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, said police. Police took prompt action and arrested them at the crime scene.

Police said that arms and stolen assets were recovered from their possession.

In a separate incident, a citizen was looted by street criminals in the Gulistan-e-Johar Block 8 area of Karachi today.

The citizen was chased by the street criminals after he came out of a private bank near the Safoora area after withdrawing cash.

Two dacoits on a motorcycle surrounded the citizen at the doorstep of his house and looted Rs900,000 cash. The citizen tried to resist the robbery but later surrendered before the criminals.

CCTV footage of the incident was also acquired by ARY News. The footage showed clear images of the unmasked armed dacoits, however, police failed to arrest them yet.

