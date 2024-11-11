Two ‘suicide bombers arrested’ in Balochistan

QUETTA: Two suicide bombers have been arrested in Balochistan during intelligence-based operations (IBOs), ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Sources report that two suicide bombers have been apprehended during targeted operations across various areas of Balochistan. The arrested terrorists were reportedly planning attacks on security forces and foreign nationals in Karachi.

The mastermind behind a planned suicide attack on Chinese engineers near Karachi Airport’s signal has also been detained in Windar. Additionally, four other terrorists were arrested from various locations during intelligence-based operations (IBOs).

On Saturday, Quetta railway station’s platform resulted in the killing of at least 26 persons and more than 40 were injured, including women and children.

Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqaat giving accounts of the deadly railway station bombing in Quetta said that the blast took place at 8:25am leaving 26 dead and more than 40 injured.

The blast took place at the time of the departure of Jaffar Express, when a large number of passengers were present at the railway station, police said.

The railway authorities said that two trains, Chaman Passenger and Jaffar Express, were scheduled to depart from Quetta to Chaman and Peshawar, respectively. The passengers of both trains were present at the platform when the blast occurred.