Two teens arrested for using fake gun while creating Instagram reel

Indian police arrested two teens who used fake gun in public while creating an Instagram reel on a motorbike.
The two teens, identified as Syed Zain and Shoaib—both residents of Karnataka’s Hassan Nagar district have been booked for causing a nuisance in a public place and misbehaviour, police said.
The viral clip, shared by Zain and Shoaib on their Instagram handles, showed them riding a Bullet motorbike through the city roads while flaunting a 9MM Pistol as Bhumi Trivedi’s viral song ‘Ram Chahe Leela’ from ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela’ plays in the background.
2 #Muslim youths Syed Zain & Shoaib have been arrested by #Hassan police on charges of dangerous driving, recklessness, public nuisance & for not having driving license after their video doing wheelie and carrying #fakegun went viral on social media. pic.twitter.com/Gv0wvtwOo5
— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) June 30, 2023
According to the police, a case has been registered against Zain and Shoaib for dangerous driving, recklessness, public nuisance at the Pension Mohalla police station in Hassan district. The two teens were also reportedly driving without a valid license.
However, during investigation, the cops found out that the gun which is seen in the video was a replica.