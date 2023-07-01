35.9 C
Two teens arrested for using fake gun while creating Instagram reel

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Indian police arrested two teens who used fake gun in public while creating an Instagram reel on a motorbike. 

The two teens, identified as Syed Zain and Shoaib—both residents of Karnataka’s Hassan Nagar district have been booked for causing a nuisance in a public place and misbehaviour, police said.

The viral clip, shared by Zain and Shoaib on their Instagram handles, showed them riding a Bullet motorbike through the city roads while flaunting a 9MM Pistol as Bhumi Trivedi’s viral song ‘Ram Chahe Leela’ from ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela’ plays in the background.

According to the police, a case has been registered against Zain and Shoaib for dangerous driving, recklessness, public nuisance at the Pension Mohalla police station in Hassan district. The two teens were also reportedly driving without a valid license.

However, during investigation, the cops found out that the gun which is seen in the video was a replica.

