Two teens arrested for using fake gun while creating Instagram reel

Indian police arrested two teens who used fake gun in public while creating an Instagram reel on a motorbike.

The two teens, identified as Syed Zain and Shoaib—both residents of Karnataka’s Hassan Nagar district have been booked for causing a nuisance in a public place and misbehaviour, police said.

The viral clip, shared by Zain and Shoaib on their Instagram handles, showed them riding a Bullet motorbike through the city roads while flaunting a 9MM Pistol as Bhumi Trivedi’s viral song ‘Ram Chahe Leela’ from ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela’ plays in the background.