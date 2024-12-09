web analytics
Two terrorists gunned down in Bannu

By Web Desk
BANNU: Two terrorists involved in the killing of a policeman in Bannu have been shot dead in an encounter with the law enforcers, ARY News reported.

According to details, a cop has also been injured during the encounter.

The terrorists had opened fire on the police in the Shah Deo area and managed to escape before killing a cop. The terrorists took refuge in a nearby house; however, the police chased them down.

The police surrounded the house and launched an operation against the terrorists, resulting in their deaths. The police have recovered weapons from the killed terrorists and shifted their bodies to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Earlier on November 25, a policeman was martyred and other sustained severe injuries as bandits launched a deadly attack on a check post in Sukkur.

The bandits launched an attack on a police checkpoint in the katcha area of Gaddpur near Pano Aqil, resulting in the martyrdom of a cop and injuries to other.

The assailants fled the scene after the attack. A heavy contingent of police was deployed to pursue the fleeing bandits.

