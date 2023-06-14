Two ‘terrorists’ held in Karachi under terrorism funding charges

KARACHI: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) along with other security agencies have apprehended two suspects involved in funding the banned militant organization, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The CTD and security agencies conducted various operations in different areas, leading to the arrest of two individuals involved in funding the banned organization (TTP).

A spokesperson for the CTD stated that the suspects were apprehended during an information-based operations (IBO), and a total of Rs 40,900 was recovered from their possession.

The spokesperson further revealed that the operations were carried out in New Karachi Industrial Area and Sher Shah. The accused, Fazal Rahman was arrested from New Karachi, while Rahim Afridi was apprehended from Sher Shah. Both suspects are well-trained in militant activities.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the suspects were sent by their commander, Saifullah alias Gullai, for the purpose to collect and sent funding. Four of the suspect’s associates have already been killed in suicide bombings in Waziristan.

The CTD spokesperson mentioned that cases are being registered against the suspects in the CTD.