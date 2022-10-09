Two terrorists killed in exchange of fire in Swat with CTD

SWAT: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Malakand Region foiled a terror bid and killed two members of the outlawed outfit in Swat, ARY News reported on Friday.

Four law enforcement personnel were injured in the shootout with terrorists, according to the CTD.

According to a spokesperson, the CTD, security forces and police conducted raid in Rahimabad in Swat.

In an exchange of fire two terrorists, affiliated with the outlawed TTP, were killed, official stated.

“One of the two slain terrorists had got training of making bombs from Afghanistan,” official said.

In an early incident last month, CTD foiled a terror bid and killed a wanted terrorist of the outlawed TTP in Swat.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the security forces and terrorists exchanged fire in the area killing Adil Zaib, a wanted terrorist. However, the accomplice of the terrorist escaped in injured condition by taking advantage of the darkness.

The raiding team also recovered hand grenades, weapons and ammunition from the scene. Slain terrorist was said to be wanted in explosions and targeted killings.

