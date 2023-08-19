Two terrorists killed in Khyber IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Bara area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Khyber district, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to military’s media affairs wing, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Bara area of Khyber District.

An intense exchange of fire took place between security personnel and terrorists during the operation. Subsequently, two terrorists were killed in exchange of fire.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens,” the ISPR said, adding sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism, the military’s media affairs wing added.

Earlier on August 16, Security forces killed two terrorists during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in the North Waziristan district.

“On night 14/15 August 2023, Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) on the reported presence of terrorists in Razmak area, North Waziristan District,” the ISPR said.

During the conduct of the operation, security forces surrounded the terrorists’ location and after an intense fire exchange, two terrorists were killed.