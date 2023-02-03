Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan gun battle: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Esham area of North Waziristan district, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the media wing of the armed forces, the intense encounter continued for hours during which two terrorists were killed. The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces,” it said.

The army’s media wing further says “the incident re-vindicates Pak Army’s resolve to have zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan and reaffirms its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence”.

Earlier on December 29, three Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom during a gunfight with terrorists in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Kurram district.

According to military’s media wing, an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in the Arawali area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district, wherein three Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR, in a statement, said Pakistani troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. “During an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were also killed. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorists,” it added.

