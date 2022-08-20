Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.

During the exchange of fire, two terrorists including a high-value terrorist commander of Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group – Khabib alias Bilal – were killed, the military’s media wing added.

The security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists. The ISPR added that the “killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces”.

The terrorists were also actively involved in preparing IEDs (improvised explosive devices) and killing innocent civilians,” the ISPR said, adding that Khabib alias Bilal was also involved in a suicide attack on a convoy of security forces in Mir Ali earlier this month.

Earlier on August 15, security forces killed a terrorist during an Intelligence Based Operation in Mir Ali area of the North Waziristan district.

The ISPR in a statement said that during the operation in Mir Ali area an intense fire exchange took place between the security forces and terrorists, resulting in the killing of a terrorist.

Comments