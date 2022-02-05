Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The military’s media wing said security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists in Datta Khel area of the tribal district.

During an intense exchange of fire, it said two terrorists got killed. One of them was identified as Asmatullah alias Hafiz, while the identification of the second terrorist is in progress.

The ISPR said a huge cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists, which included sub machine guns, hand grenades and large quantity of multiple calibre rounds.

The killed terrorists were involved in acts of terrorism against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom.

On Feb 03, security forces had seized a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during an IBO on the terrorists’ hideout. Sub machine guns, hand grenades, RPG-7 rockets, IEDs, material used in preparation of IEDs, communication equipment and hundreds of multiple calibre rounds were seized.

