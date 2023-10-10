Two terrorists killed in separate IBOs

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed by the security forces in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation was conducted in the general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District where after an intense exchange of fire, terrorist Ikram was sent to hell.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces, including the recent terrorist attacks on Police Station Hathala and Rori Police Check Post.

In another encounter with terrorists in Miran Shah area of North Waziristan district, own troops effectively engaged the terrorist location as a result of which one more terrorist was sent to hell.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Earlier, five terrorists were killed while two army personnel were martyred in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the Sambaza area of Zhob Balochistan.

During the operation, terrorists were surrounded and after an intense exchange of fire, five terrorists were gunned down.

Whereas, Major Syed Ali Raza Shah (Age 31 years, resident of Sargodha District), who was leading the operation from the front, and Havaldar Nisar Ahmed (Age 38 years, resident of Vehari District), having fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.