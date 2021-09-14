RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Tuesday conducted an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel district, said the military’s media wing in a statement.

According to ISPR, security forces conducted IBO on terrorist hideout on reported presence of terrorists in Datta Khel district of North Waziristan district.

Two terrorists were killed during the exchange of fire, said the ISPR.

Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the hideout while search operation is underway in the area to eliminate any other terrorists, the press statement concluded.

A terrorist was killed and six others were arrested in an operation carried out by the security forces in the North Waziristan area of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on September 11, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Read more: Three soldiers martyred, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

According to the ISPR, the security forces launched an operation in the Sokhel area of North Waziristan and after an exchange of fire, one of the terrorists was gunned down and six others were taken into custody.

The clearance operation was underway in the area.