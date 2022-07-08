Two terrorists of banned outfits arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Police and intelligence agency have arrested two terrorists, affiliated with a banned organisation, in Shah Latif Town of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, the police and intelligence agency conducted a joint operation in Shah Latif Town on a tip-off. During the operation, the raiding team arrested two terrorists, who are said to be brothers.

A police spokesperson said that the raiding team also recovered illegal weapons, grenades and mobile phones from the suspects’ possession. The arrested suspects were trying to reshape the ISIS setup in Pakistan, the spokesman claimed.

The spokesperson further said that the arrested suspects were involved in sending youths to Afghanistan for terrorism training. Meanwhile, the suspects have confessed to taking part in terrorism activities in the country, the spokesman added.

“The family of the arrested terrorists belongs to a banned organization”, the spokesperson concluded.

A day earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a wanted ‘terrorist’ of a banned outfit during a raid conducted.

A wanted terrorist associated with a banned outfit was arrested during a raid of CTD personnel. The arrested suspect was identified as Hazir Ali Singhar who remained under the supervision of Balach Marri, the leader of a banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

