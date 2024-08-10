Two terrorists planning attacks on Aug 14 arrested in Sindh

LARKANA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, successfully foiled a major terror plot by arresting two terrorists who were planning to carry out explosions at various locations on August 14 – Pakistan’s Independence Day, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a press conference, CTD – DSP, Syed Asghar Shah that the joint operation was conducted on Larkana’s Naudero Road, leading to the arrest of two most wanted terrorists – identified as Jameel Ahmed Sheikh, a resident of Dockri, and Salahuddin Jatoi, a resident of Baqrani – from a banned organization.

According to DSP Syed Asghar Shah, the arrested terrorists had received specialized training in Afghanistan for making and operating explosives. He also disclosed that the duo was involved in a cracker attack at the ASP office in Larkana on May 29.

The terrorists were allegedly planning to execute multiple bomb blasts in Larkana on August 14 and were conducting surveillance on several important personalities.

During the operation, law enforcement recovered half a kilo of explosives, detonators, hand grenades, and other explosion related items from their possession.

Both terrorists were already wanted in connection with various terrorist activities, and a case has been registered against them under the Anti-Terrorism and Explosive Act.