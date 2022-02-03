Two top aides desert UK’s embattled Johnson

LONDON: Two influential aides to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday as pressure intensified on the embattled leader over lockdown parties and his loose-lipped style of politics.

Jack Doyle quit as Johnson’s director of communications, Downing Street confirmed, thanking him for his “huge contribution”.

According to the Daily Mail, Doyle told colleagues as he left: “It was always my intention to do two years. Recent weeks have taken a terrible toll on my family life.”

Doyle was implicated in the “partygate” affair after attending at least one Downing Street event that is under investigation by police for allegedly breaching coronavirus lockdowns.

Johnson’s long-term ally Munira Mirza also quit as head of Downing Street’s policy unit, after the prime minister made a widely debunked claim attacking the opposition Labour leader over a notorious paedophile.

Johnson has faced demands to resign over the parties, and came under fresh attack this week after trying to link Labour leader Keir Starmer to the failure to prosecute veteran TV host Jimmy Savile, who died in 2011 aged 84.

While alive Savile was seen as a widely loved presenter but after his death accusations emerged that he had been a serial abuser of hundreds of children, without facing prosecution.

In parliament on Monday, Johnson shocked many on his own side when he aired a conspiracy theory prevalent among far-right groups that Starmer had personally failed to prosecute Savile when he was director of state prosecutions in England and Wales from 2008-2013.

‘Scurrilous accusation’

Under Starmer’s watch, police decided not to press charges against Savile despite widespread suspicions about his behaviour.

Starmer was not personally involved in the decision, and he accused Johnson of “parroting the conspiracy theories of violent fascists to try to score cheap political points”.

Johnson belatedly tried to backtrack late Wednesday, after strong criticism from Tory MPs, sections of the media and a lawyer representing victims of Savile.

But Mirza said that did not go far enough.

“There was no fair or reasonable basis for that assertion,” she wrote in her resignation letter, according to the Spectator magazine.

Johnson’s remark in parliament “was an inappropriate and partisan reference to a horrendous case of child sex abuse”, she said, noting that the prime minister had yet to apologise.

“You are a better man than many of your detractors will ever understand, which is why it is so desperately sad that you let yourself down by making a scurrilous accusation against the leader of the opposition.”

Mirza, who was once a member of the now-defunct Revolutionary Communist Party, worked with Johnson when he was mayor of London from 2008-2016, joining him in Downing Street from 2019.

He once praised her as a “brilliant thinker”. She was a leading proponent of Downing Street’s “culture wars” attacking “woke” thinking.

Speaking to Channel 5 News on Thursday before news broke of Doyle’s exit, Johnson said he was “sorry to lose” Mirza, crediting her for “an outstanding job”.

Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s former chief aide turned bitter foe, said Mirza’s resignation was an “unmistakable signal the bunker is collapsing” as the “partygate” allegations swirl.

Asked about Mirza’s departure, finance minister Rishi Sunak told a news conference she was a “valued colleague”.

“Being honest, I wouldn’t have said it and I’m glad the prime minister clarified it,” he said of Johnson’s comments on Savile.

