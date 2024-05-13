Two wanted fugitives arrested in Abu Dhabi

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday claimed to have arrested two fugitives, wanted in some heinous crimes, from Abu Dhabi, ARY News reported.

The FIA spokesperson revealed that the two fugitives arrested from Abu Dhani was allegedly involved in some heinous crimes, while the Punjab police also wanted the culprits in cases related to murder and kidnapping.

The spokesperson further claimed that the arrested culprits were fled abroad after allegedly committing murders in 2021 and 2023.

However, the FIA National Central Bureaus (NCBs) Interpol Pakistan issued red notices for the arrest of the accused criminals.

Following the arrest was made in Abu Dhabi, the individuals were shifted to Lahore International Airport and handed over to the relevant authorities for legal formalities.