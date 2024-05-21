Two with fake visas offloaded from Canada-bound flight

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration on Tuesday offloaded two passengers traveling abroad using fake travel documents at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported.

Following the offloaded of the passengers, the FIA officials also arrested the agent and facilitator allegedly involved in providing fake travel documents.

The offloaded accused, identified as Abid Ali and Ishtiaq Ahmed, were boarded on a Canadian bound flight, PK-783, after carefully counterfeit visit visas.

The two passengers, Abid Ali and Ishtiaq Ahmed, were scheduled to fly to Canada on flight PK 783, upon verification, the Canadian visas on their passports were found to be fake.

Following the identification of the passengers, the FIA also apprehended the agent, Nasir Khan, and the facilitator, Jan Muhammad, at the airport.

Nasir Khan, the agent, had traveled to Karachi from Islamabad with the accused, meanwhile, the preliminary investigations revealed that the fake visas were procured from the agent for a hefty sum of Rs 4 million per person.

The arrested accused were later transferred to Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi for further legal action.

Earlier this month, the FIA immigration offloaded a couple traveling abroad on fake documents from Karachi’s Jinnah international airport.

The FIA spokesperson claimed that two passengers, Talat Iqbal and his wife, attempted to travel to Europe on flight number TK-709 on fake UK employment visas.

According to preliminary investigation, the accused couple obtained the said visas from the agent in Lahore for a total of £2400.

The FIA spokesperson revealed that the agent received the said amount in various bank accounts to evade the unnecessary attention of the authorities.