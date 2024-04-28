Two women dead in Bajaur roof collapse

BAJAUR: In a tragic incident, two women dead as the roof of a house collapsed in the Loi Mamond area of Bajaur, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, a rescue operation was launched immediately, and five children were pulled out from under the rubble, including one woman.

Earlier, at least two people were killed while three others sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident in Ghaffor Town, Sargodha.

As per details, the incident occurred in Ghaffor Town, Sargodha, where the roof of a house collapsed, resulting in the death of two individuals and injuring three others.

Rescue teams promptly responded to the scene and extracted the injured from the rubble, shifting them to the hospital for medical treatment.

Read more: 7 killed in Swat roof collapse incident

According to rescue officials, the roof collapsed while soil was being poured on the roof of the house.

On March 4, at least seven people died and two others injured when the roof of their house collapsed in the Matta area of Swat district.

According to Rescue 1122, all bodies and injured were rescued from the rubble. The injured were to the nearby hospital.

In a separate incident, two children were also killed when the roof of a house fell in Nazimabad village of Kalam, Swat.

According to the details, two children were killed, one injured after the house collapsed on them.