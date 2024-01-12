Two women killed in van-tractor collision near Kasur

In a tragic incident, two women lost their lives while five others sustained injuries after a passenger van rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on the roadside, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the incident occurred in Pool Nagar, a city of the Kasur District in the Punjab province where a passenger van en route from Pattoki city to Lahore collided with a tractor trolly.

Rescue sources confirmed that two women died and five others sustained injuries in the collision while the injured individuals were shifted to the nearest hospital for medical assistance.

In a separate road accident, at least five passengers died when a speeding car rammed into a trailer parked alongside the road in Kot Addu, Punjab.

The resources sources said the ill-fated with five people was heading towards Kot Sultan, Layyah from Multan when the deadly accident took place.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the hospital by the rescue authorities.