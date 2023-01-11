Two young motorcyclists crushed to death in Karachi

KARACHI: Two youngsters riding a motorbike were crushed to death by a fast-moving dumper at Karachi Super Highway on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the riders – identified as 14-year-old Rajab and 15-year-old Raja Zahari – had the accident near Janjal Goth near Karachi Super Highway.

Upon receiving information, rescue teams and the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the fast-moving dumper driver.

Meanwhile, the police have impounded the vehicle and shifted it to the police station. However, the driver managed to run away. The police said they were carrying out raids to arrest the driver.

Earlier in 2022, a man and his two daughters were crushed to death by a speedy dumper in Karachi.

The incident happened on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal — one of the busiest roads in the metropolis – where a speedy truck hit a motorcycle, killing three people on the spot.

The deceased girls were identified as Shuja (12), Batool (9). The bodies were moved to a nearby medical facility for postmortem.

The trailer driver managed to escape from the scene after crushing the motorcyclists. Furthermore, police have launched a search for the arrest of the driver.

