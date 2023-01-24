Two youngsters arrested for aerial firing in Karachi

KARACHI: Two youngsters have been arrested for aerial firing during a wedding on Tuesday in Nazimabad, ARY News reported.

The Sindh police took immediate action after the video aired on ARY News channel and arrested two suspects who opened fire during the wedding.

The two accused youngsters can be seen in a video using a pistol and rifle for aerial firing during the wedding ceremony at Nazimabad No. 2.

According to police officials, a case has been registered on two arrested suspects named Yousuf Khan and Khizar Ullah.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the second aerial firing incident reported in Karachi.

Last week a man got arrested for aerial firing during a wedding after his video went viral on the social media platform.

According to sources, Police arrested the groom’s friend after the video of the aerial firing went viral on social media. Sources said that the groom was a close relative of a police officer.

As seen in the video, the youth can be seen doing aerial firing by placing the weapon on the groom’s head during the wedding in Karachi’s Orangi Town area.

The police immediately took action and arrested the youth seen in the video and a case has been registered against the accused at Pirabad police station.

