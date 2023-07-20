30.9 C
Two youth crushed to death by train while listening to music on handsfree

GUJRAT: In a shocking incident, two youngsters, who were listening to music on handsfree were crushed to death by a speeding train in Gujrat. 

According to ARY News, both the youngsters were sitting on a railway line in Gujrat’s Gorala village and were listening to music on handsfree, when the incident took place.

The youth were unable to hear the horn of the train and in the end, they were crushed to death by a speeding train.

The deceased were identified as Afnan, 18 years old and Samiullah, 15. The bodies were moved to the hospital for legal proceedings by the rescue teams.

In March, 2020, five people were crushed to death when a train hit the rickshaw near Rohri, Sukkur. The accident took place near Pyarwah, when the rickshaw was crossing the railway phattak.

The rescue sources had said two women and two children were among the dead.

