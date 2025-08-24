Typhoon Kajiki: Vietnam plans mass evacuation

HANOI/BEIJING: Vietnam announced plans to evacuate more than half a million people and ordered boats to stay ashore, while the southern Chinese city of Sanya closed businesses and public transport on Sunday as both braced for an intensifying Typhoon Kajiki.

The storm is forecast to “brush past” the southern coast of China’s island province of Hainan from Sunday evening before heading for Vietnam, China’s National Meteorological Center said.

Make sense of the latest ESG trends affecting companies and governments with the Reuters Sustainable Switch newsletter. Sign up here.

As of 0900 GMT, the storm had gained strength, with winds reaching 166 kph (103 mph), according to Vietnam’s national weather forecast agency.

It is likely to strengthen further with wind speeds as high as 180 kph, China’s weather forecaster said.

Read More: Fire at nuclear plant after Russia downs Ukrainian drone

Authorities in Vietnam plan to evacuate more than 586,000 people from the central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Quang Tri, Hue and Danang, where the typhoon is forecast to make landfall early on Monday, state media reported.

People in the projected path should not go outdoors after 1400 GMT on Sunday, and soldiers are standing by to help, the government said.