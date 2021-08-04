Typo in advert: Employer bars ‘2021 passed out candidates’ for job interviews

A newspaper advert for job interviews went viral due to a typo of eligibility criteria as it mentioned that “2021 passed out candidates are not eligible.”

The Indian HDFC bank had announced walk-in interviews for graduates on August 3 in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai and mentioned the venue and work location in the newspaper advert.

After mentioning the age criteria, it read that ‘2021 passed out candidates are not eligible’ for the positions while the condition has shocked the netizens.

The private bank later issued a clarification, saying, “This is a typo and we regret the error. Graduates can apply irrespective of the year of passing as long as they meet the age criteria.”

The bank’s spokesperson was quoted by WION that the revised version of the job advertisement was later printed in the newspaper which invites graduates for the position of Branch Sales Officer and ‘2021 passed out candidates are also eligible.’

The agency for the recruitment drive had not followed proper procedure while issuing the initial advert, according to the report.