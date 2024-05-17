Tyrian White case against PTI founder set for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed for hearing a petition filed against former prime minister Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan for concealing his alleged daughter Tyrian White on May 21, ARY News reported.

The case was apparently shelved since May 2023, when the IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq dissolved a three-member bench hearing the case after the opinions of two judges regarding the plea’s maintainability were uploaded on the court’s website.

The bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir had reserved its verdict on March 30, while Justices Kayani and Tahir had opined against the petition’s maintainability.

The IHC CJ formed a new bench comprising Justices Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Arbab Mohammad Tahir and Saman Rafat Imtiaz.

The bench will hear the case against PTI founder Imran Khan on May 21.

It should be remembered that the application was filed, last year, by Muhammad Sajid, a citizen of Islamabad, seeking Khan’s disqualification.

The plaintiff in his plea stated that former prime minister Khan used to deny his ‘daughter’ Tyrian White.

It was said in the petition that the former prime minister knows that there are evidence against him, Khan cannot hold the position of public office or party chief, Imran Khan should be disqualified under Article 621F.