U.S. alert: Pilot threatens to crash plane into shopping store

Several stores in Tupelo and Mississippi were evacuated by US police on Saturday after a pilot threatened to crash a plane into a shopping store.

According to details, the plane’s pilot, who threatened to crash the plane into a shopping mart, was 29 years old. Authorities immediately evacuated the area and urged locals to leave the area.

The Tupelo Police Department said they were in contact with the pilot and that he was threatening to crash the plane on purpose, media reported.

“At approximately 05:00 AM, TPD (Tupelo Police Department) was notified that the pilot of an aircraft was flying over Tupelo. The pilot called 911 (emergencies) and threatened to crash into a Walmart on West Main.”. they said in a statement.

The police added, “TPD has worked with Walmart to evacuate stores and disperse as many people as possible.. At this time, the situation is ongoing and all emergency services are available in our area warning“, he added.

They said that at that time, the public is being asked to avoid the area. The plane belongs to Southeast Aviation LLC and it is a nine-seater with two engines.

Walmart confirmed they are aware of the incident and are working closely with law enforcement.

Also Read: UAE special plane carrying relief goods arrives in Karachi

Talking to Daily Mail a Walmart spokesperson said ‘The store is now closed and evacuated“. And he added: We are working closely with local investigators and are referring questions to the police”.

Comments