U.S. Ambassador meets Interior Minister, discuss regional security

ISLAMABAD: Acting U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, Natalie Baker on Friday met with Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to discuss matters of mutual interest, including regional security, counterterrorism, and enhanced bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador Baker reaffirmed the importance of U.S.-Pakistan relations, stating, “Pakistan is a valued partner of the United States. We attach great importance to our relationship and look forward to further strengthening our cooperation across multiple sectors.”

The meeting highlighted the shared commitment of both countries to advancing peace and stability in the region through sustained dialogue and collaborative efforts.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on matters of shared interest, including counterterrorism, anti-narcotics collaboration, and growing security concerns in the region. The dialogue underscored the importance of strategic cooperation to address evolving transnational challenges.

A key highlight of the discussion was the recent meeting between Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and U.S. President Donald Trump. Both officials viewed the engagement as a constructive step toward deepening strategic ties between Islamabad and Washington.

Naqvi lauded President Trump’s leadership in facilitating a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, describing his efforts as “extraordinary and sincere.”

“President Trump’s impressive role in brokering peace between Iran and Israel, following his earlier contributions to the Pakistan-India ceasefire, will always be remembered,” Minister Naqvi remarked.

“We hope President Trump will also succeed in bringing about a ceasefire in Gaza,” he added.

“Pakistan highly values every step taken for the promotion of peace. We have always believed in resolving disputes, including the Kashmir issue, through dialogue and diplomacy.”

Acting Ambassador Natalie Baker praised Pakistan’s diplomatic initiatives aimed at stabilizing the region. She acknowledged Islamabad’s constructive role in promoting peace and emphasized that the United States regards Pakistan as a key partner in South Asia.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation in security, counterterrorism, drug control, and regional peace-building efforts.