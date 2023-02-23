U.S. labor market resilient; inflation hotter in fourth quarter

WASHINGTON: The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, pointing to a persistently tight labour market, and further fueling fears that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates higher than anticipated.

Those worries were amplified by other data on Thursday showing inflation was much stronger than initially thought in the fourth quarter, which raises the risk of higher readings when the government publishes January’s personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price data on Friday.

While the Fed is expected to deliver two additional rate hikes of 25 basis points in March and May, financial markets are betting on another increase in June. The U.S. central bank has raised its policy rate by 450 basis points since last March from near zero to a 4.50%-4.75% range.

“If the labor market is the light guiding the Fed’s path to bringing inflation under control, policymakers have some more work to do because growth remains positive and the demand for labor is strong,” said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York. “There’s no recession anywhere in today’s data and inflation looks slightly worse.”

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits decreased 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 192,000 for the week ended Feb. 18, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 200,000 claims for the latest week.

Unadjusted claims declined 14,465 to 210,867. Claims for four states including California were estimated, likely because of Monday’s Presidents’ Day holiday, which usually means less time for state offices to process applications.

Claims for California were estimated to have fallen sharply, which together with significant declines in Michigan, New York and Minnesota offset a surge in Kentucky.

Claims have been hemmed in a tight 183,000-206,000 range this year, and run consistently low despite high-profile layoffs in the technology sector and interest-rate sensitive industries, which economists and policymakers have argued were not representative of the overall economy.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s Jan. 31-Feb. 1 policy meeting published on Wednesday showed “several participants noted that recent reductions in the workforces of some large technology businesses followed much larger increases over the previous few years and judged that these reductions did not appear to reflect widespread weakness in the demand for labour.”

U.S. stocks fell. The dollar was steady against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices were mixed.

