U.S. Played Key Role in India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Offers Mediation on Kashmir

A senior official from the U.S. State Department has confirmed that the United States played a pivotal role in facilitating the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, the senior South Asia official described America’s contribution as “critical and instrumental” in de-escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

She acknowledged that various statements from India regarding the ceasefire were reflective of its internal political dynamics. “The shifting narrative from India on the ceasefire is largely driven by domestic political considerations,” she noted. “However, the United States continues to maintain balanced and constructive relations with both Pakistan and India.”

On the long-standing Kashmir dispute, the official reiterated Washington’s willingness to mediate—if formally requested by both parties. “Kashmir remains a core issue between Pakistan and India. While it’s a bilateral matter, the United States is ready to assist in mediation should both sides make an official request,” she said in response to a media question.

The official also referenced a past statement by President Donald Trump regarding Bagram Air Base, underlining continued cooperation between Washington and Islamabad.

She expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s recent extradition of a terrorist involved in the killing of 13 U.S. soldiers.

“This move marked a positive step in the evolving relationship between the Trump administration and Pakistan, and we are grateful,” she added.

Read More: PM Sharif, President Trump discuss bilateral, regional matters

Regarding economic ties, the official highlighted America’s growing interest in Pakistan’s investment landscape, particularly citing the Reko Diq mining project.

She revealed that the U.S. is planning multi-million-dollar investments in Pakistan over the coming months. “We are committed to expanding our economic interests and partnerships with Pakistan,” she stated.