Pakistan outlasts India by 44 runs in U19 Asia Cup clash

DUBAI: In an exciting match at the Dubai Stadium, Pakistan triumphed over their old rival India by 44 runs in the group stage opening game of the U19 Asia Cup on Saturday.

Chasing a challenging target of 282 runs set by Pakistan, the Indian team struggled throughout their innings and was bowled out for 239 runs in just 47 overs, falling short by 44 runs.

Earlier, Pakistan showcased a stellar batting performance, scoring 281/7 in their allotted 50 overs. Fuelled by Shahzaib Khan’s remarkable 159 off 147 balls and Usman Khan’s dependable 60.

For India, Samrath Nagraj was the standout bowler, taking three wickets, while Ayush Mahate claimed two.

Pakistan’s dominant performance sets the tone for their U19 Asia Cup campaign.

Earlier today, the ongoing consultation of ICC on the Champions Trophy to continue, as the meeting will likely be held on Sunday or Monday.

Sources revealed that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have sought time from ICC to discuss the matter with foreign ministries of their concerned countries.

Yesterday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) adjourned the board meeting without a decision regarding the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

The board meeting was called after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send its team to Pakistan for the tournament, scheduled in the February-March window next year.

According to sources, the meeting, comprising representatives from the 12 Full Member countries, three representatives from Associates, and an independent director alongside the ICC chairman and CEO, continued for around 15 minutes where Pakistan reiterated its stance against a hybrid model.