Pakistan beat Ireland in U19 World Cup 2024

Pakistan on Tuesday avoided a scare as they registered a three-wicket win over Ireland in the low-scoring Super Six thriller of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 at Senway Park, Potchefstroom in South Africa.
Ireland were in trouble from the start as the side were reduced to 63-6 but John McNally’s half-century helped the side put on a competitive 181 on the scoreboard.
John McNally’s 53-run knock came off 81 balls and included two fours. He put on a 65-run partnership with Harry Dyer (31 off 41).
Ubaid Shah was the pick of Pakistan bowlers with his three-wicket haul. Amir Hassan, Ali Raza and Ahmad Hassan took two wickets.
Pakistan successfully chased down 182-run target in 43.4 overs with three wickets in hand. Ahmad Hassan was the standout batter with his unbeatean fifty.
He struck seven boundaries on his way to 72-ball 57. Captain Saad Baig and Haroon Arshad scoreding 25 runs each.
Harry Dyer bagged a four-wicket haul.
