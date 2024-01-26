Watch: Nepal clinch thrilling win over Afghanistan in U19 World Cup 2024

The video of Nepal sealing a thrilling victory over Afghanistan in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 at East London’s Buffalo Park is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video showed Subash Bhandari hitting the winning boundary off spinner Arab Gul’s bowling to take Nepal to a thrilling one-wicket win in the ICC U19 World Cup group stage fixture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Afghanistan were dismissed for 145 after electing to bat first. Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar top-scored with his 21-ball 37 with four boundaries and three maximums to his name.

Captain Naseer Khan Marooffkhil chipped in with 31 off 38 balls with the help of three boundaries.

Aakash Chand was the pick of Nepal bowlers with his figures of 5-34 in eight overs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Nepal’s captain Dev Khanal was the only batter who provided resistance to the Afghanistan bowlers who had the opposition on the ropes during the run chase.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

He scored a vital half-century. His 58 came off 89 balls and included seven fours.

Faridoon Dawoodzai took three wickets whereas Khalil Ahmed and Naseer Khan Maroofkhil bagged three wickets each.

Related – U19 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan’s Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar takes two in two against New Zealand