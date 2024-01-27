Watch: South Africa batter Steve Stolk scores 13-ball 50

South Africa opener Steve Stolk made news by scoring a half-century in just 13 balls in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 fixture against Scotland.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The International Cricket Council shared the video of Steve Stolk’s destructive batting in the group stage fixture at Potchefstroom’s Senwes Park on their account.

Steve Stolk struck five boundaries and as many sixes to reach the landmark. He showed what a destructive campaigner he could be when he belted 34 runs off spinner Qasim Khan’s over.

He hit four consecutive sixes followed by a boundary on the fifth delivery. He finished the over with a maximum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

His performance helped South Africa register a seven-wicket win over Scotland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Scotland scored 269-9 with Jamie Dunk and captain Owen Gould scoring fifties. The latter led from the front with his 89-ball 97 which included 11 fours and three sixes.

Jamie Dunk scored 90 off 121 with 11 boundaries to his name. Riley Norton was the pick of South Africa bowlers with his three-wicket haul.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

South Africa successfully chased the 270-run target with 138 balls to spare.

Steve Stolk was the top scorer with his blistering 37-ball 86. His knock included seven boundaries and eight sixes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

It was then Dewan Marais who took the side to victory with his fifty. He struck eight boundaries and three sixes on his way to 50-ball 80.

Moreover, he put on a 122-run partnership with David Teeger (43 off 38).

Nikhil Koteeswaran took two wickets for Scotland.

Related – Watch: South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen hits record 174 against Australia in fourth ODI