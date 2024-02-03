Pakistan down Bangladesh in thriller to seal semi-final spot

Pakistan on Saturday qualified for the semifinal of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa following their thrilling five-run win over Bangladesh in the Super Six stage.

Pakistan put on a thrilling bowling performance against Bangladesh to defend the 156-run target at Benoni‘s Willowmoore Park.

Bangladesh dismissed Pakistan for just 155 in 40.4 overs with Rohanat Doullah Borson and Sheikh Paevez Jibon taking four wickets each.

Arafat Minhas top-scored with 34 off 40 balls with four boundaries and a six to his name. Shahzaib Khan struck three fours on his way to 67-ball 26.

Pakistan pacers Ubaid Shah and Ali Raza took the game away from Bangladesh. They shared eight wickets between them to dismiss the opposition for just 150 in 35.5 overs.

Ubaid Shah, brother of star Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah, was the star performer with his sublime figures of 5-44. Ahmed Raza dismissed three batters.

Pakistan along with hosts South Africa, arch-rivals India and Australia have qualified for the semifinals. South Africa take on India in the first semifinal on February 6 in Benoni whereas Pakistan play Australia in the second semifinal at the same venue on the following day.

