UAE announces $10mn aid for flood-hit Pakistan

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, a minister of the United Arab Emirates has announced a relief assistance of $10 million for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-stricken people of Pakistan.

This is the biggest ever donation made so far at the individual level made for the flood survivors of the country, according to the statement released by Prime Minister’s Office.

In a message of gratitude to the UAE Minister for the generous support, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the UAE minister for the generous donation for relief and rehabilitation of flood-hit population.

Read More: 18 more people die as floods wreak havoc in Pakistan

“This manifests your deep love for the people of Pakistan and sympathy for the suffering humanity,” the prime minister said in his message.

He said that the people of Pakistan would never forget this brotherhood as it would greatly help the country in relief and rehabilitation of the affected people.

HH Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of State 4 Tolerance & Coexistence UAE & Chairman Bank Alfalah pledged USD 10 Mn 4fm the Bank in disaster relief for Pak including Army Flood Relief Acct 2 help flood victims. HH & UAE have always helped Pak during difficult times. pic.twitter.com/aGAK6IQN3Z — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 8, 2022

Flooding, brought by record monsoon rainfall and glacier melt in the north, has impacted 33 million people and killed at least 1,355, including 466 children, the national disaster agency said.

Comments